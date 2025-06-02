Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $93,000 in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PGY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $119,577.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,388.95. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Avital Pardo sold 237,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $3,604,259.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,401,528 shares in the company, valued at $36,407,164.48. This represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,541 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,977. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of PGY opened at $16.51 on Monday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

