Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $123,000 Investment in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocGo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,261,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DocGo by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after buying an additional 1,687,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DocGo by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,606,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 320,133 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DocGo by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 171,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in DocGo by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 764,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 249,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of DCGO opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.25 million. DocGo had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

