Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,851,000 after buying an additional 67,180,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ambev by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,087,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after buying an additional 17,440,564 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ambev by 1,641.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,001,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after buying an additional 17,911,122 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,614,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after buying an additional 880,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,519,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after buying an additional 5,283,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Trading Down 2.0%

ABEV stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

