Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Himalaya Shipping by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Himalaya Shipping Trading Up 2.9%
Himalaya Shipping stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $240.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.
Himalaya Shipping Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Himalaya Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.
Himalaya Shipping Company Profile
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Himalaya Shipping
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.