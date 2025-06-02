Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,176 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

NYSE CIA opened at $3.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Citizens had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Stenberg purchased 106,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $413,662.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,772.07. This represents a 590.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

(Free Report)

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

