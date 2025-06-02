Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Myomo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYO. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,796,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 602,719 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Myomo news, insider Harry Kovelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,973 shares in the company, valued at $538,851.50. This represents a 23.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 36,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 344,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,275. This represents a 11.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 126,167 shares of company stock worth $427,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15. Myomo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.68.

MYO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Myomo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myomo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

