Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,846 Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Global by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
LBTYK opened at $9.89 on Monday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.