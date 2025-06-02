Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,846 Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Global by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK opened at $9.89 on Monday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($3.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

