Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $133,000 Position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5,422.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $506.86 million, a PE ratio of -85.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eton Pharmaceuticals

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.