Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $150,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,960 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 146,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,042,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $9.55 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 318.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZI. Barclays boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

