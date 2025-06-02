Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth $12,463,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth about $4,239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth about $3,154,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth about $2,761,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,340,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BFLY opened at $2.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $595.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.59.

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 129.25%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Devivo sold 320,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $781,324.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,249,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,485.16. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather C. Getz sold 65,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $144,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,402.80. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Butterfly Network from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

