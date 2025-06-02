John R. Schaller Sells 9,794 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Schaller sold 9,794 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $538,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,895. This trade represents a 33.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.1%

CNM stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,855,000 after acquiring an additional 122,240 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 4,757.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,219,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,580,000 after acquiring an additional 221,970 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Stories

