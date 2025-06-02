Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,241.39. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,985,559.90. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,861 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

