Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of KLIC opened at $32.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 269.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.78%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

