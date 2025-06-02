Larvotto Resources Limited (ASX:LRV) Insider Acquires A$512,500.41 in Stock

Larvotto Resources Limited (ASX:LRV – Get Free Report) insider Mark Tomlinson purchased 833,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$512,500.41 ($330,645.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of $355.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.03.

Larvotto Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia and New Zealand. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, nickel, and lithium deposits, as well as platinum group elements. It holds 100% interests in the Mt Isa Copper project covering an area of approximately 900 square kilometers located in the Mt Isa region, Queensland; and Eyre project covering an area of approximately 580 square kilometers located in the Kalgoorlie region, Western Australia.

