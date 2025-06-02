Larvotto Resources Limited (ASX:LRV) Insider Acquires A$512,500.41 in Stock

Larvotto Resources Limited (ASX:LRV – Get Free Report) insider Mark Tomlinson purchased 833,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$512,500.41 ($330,645.43).
Larvotto Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $355.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.03.
Larvotto Resources Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Larvotto Resources
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Larvotto Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larvotto Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.