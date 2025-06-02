Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Liberty Global by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.