Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,720.56. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $398,720.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,533.98. The trade was a 15.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

View Our Latest Report on LNW

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Light & Wonder stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.93 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 49.91%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.