Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Sells $333,482.50 in Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

