Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 548.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.6%

LFUS opened at $205.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.32 and its 200-day moving average is $218.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062.50. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.