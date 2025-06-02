Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$783,700.00 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.50, for a total transaction of C$783,700.00.

Jeffrey Francis Leger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 2,200 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$225.00, for a total transaction of C$495,000.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 2,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$227.50, for a total transaction of C$455,000.00.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$232.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$152.51 and a 1 year high of C$235.17. The company has a market cap of C$70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$214.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$195.45.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on L. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$195.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$207.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$210.00 to C$253.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$185.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$236.88.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

