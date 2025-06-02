Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Update

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 691,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $90.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,989 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $733,961,000 after purchasing an additional 132,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $384,031,000 after acquiring an additional 540,703 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,618,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $240,863,000 after acquiring an additional 635,817 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,675,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $154,153,000 after acquiring an additional 230,837 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,266,145 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $131,109,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

