Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Paylocity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,862,200. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $189.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.14. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Further Reading

