Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,092,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,499,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,944,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,319,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 982,203 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,236,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,752,000 after acquiring an additional 873,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Leerink Partners cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,343 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $77,546.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,087.50. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $33,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,180.40. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,872 shares of company stock worth $173,238. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

