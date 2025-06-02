Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 122.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enviri were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVRI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enviri by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

NVRI opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. Enviri Co. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.00 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman purchased 40,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $251,596.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 120,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,638.39. This represents a 50.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom George Vadaketh purchased 40,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $249,841.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,072.20. The trade was a 43.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

