Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TORM plc by 225.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,177 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp's holdings in TORM were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TORM by 439.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TORM by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of TORM by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TORM by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 262,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. TORM plc has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58.

TORM last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.25 million. On average, analysts predict that TORM plc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. TORM’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

TRMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TORM from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of TORM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TORM from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TORM has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.50.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

