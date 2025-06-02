Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 20,945 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 177.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,062.45. This represents a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB opened at $28.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.