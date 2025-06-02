Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 24,282 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of BrightView worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 832.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BrightView by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BrightView by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BV stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 1.24. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

