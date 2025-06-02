Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,755 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $11.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.70. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.64 million. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

