Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Graham by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Graham by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $956.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $936.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $927.34. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $683.00 and a 52 week high of $1,015.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 5.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

