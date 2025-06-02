Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,173 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 64,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 41,637 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 856,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,866,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.