Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521,222 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Vermilion Energy worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Amundi raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:VET opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $395.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

