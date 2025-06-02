Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Insmed were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Insmed Stock Up 1.1%

INSM opened at $69.97 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $338,982.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,754.99. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $298,838.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,285.43. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,265,629. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.