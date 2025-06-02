Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.81. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

Insider Activity

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $75,819.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 612,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,544.50. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $139,782.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 837,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,635,919. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,147,062 shares of company stock worth $12,620,137. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

