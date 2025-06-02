Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 554,462 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

