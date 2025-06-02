Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,039,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,468.99. This represents a 38.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,649. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

