Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 169.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,891 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,316,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,494,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Banco de Chile stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Banco de Chile Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $2.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

