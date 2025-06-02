Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $711,000 Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 39,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after buying an additional 1,691,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 913,527 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 1,955,916 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,890,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 1,238,050 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 176.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. Wall Street Zen raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $9.75 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

