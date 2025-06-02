Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $714,000 Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEP. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $23.81 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -147.52%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

