Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,145,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 408,355 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,359,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after purchasing an additional 351,777 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,404,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 260,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 245,026 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $39.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $268.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.08%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

