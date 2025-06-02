Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $740,000 Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $121.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.47. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,130. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

