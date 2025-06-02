Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,660 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of E2open Parent worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $6,151,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,725,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,914,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 505,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,878,000 after acquiring an additional 408,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on E2open Parent from $2.10 to $3.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

ETWO stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 30,607,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $98,251,137.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.



