Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $806,000 Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Orla Mining by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 61,280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Orla Mining by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 452,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Orla Mining by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 392,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in Orla Mining by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 281,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 52,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Up 2.3%

ORLA stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.95 and a beta of 0.71. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLA. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.