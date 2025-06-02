Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $817,000 Stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 266.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,552 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of WisdomTree worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in WisdomTree by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 444,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,589 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in WisdomTree by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 617,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 316,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

NYSE WT opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

