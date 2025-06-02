Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $832,000 Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 75,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $242.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.86. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,314.40. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,038.57. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,165 shares of company stock worth $3,074,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

