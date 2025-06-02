Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $846,000 Stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Embecta were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 4th quarter valued at $15,270,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Embecta by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,270,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 540,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Embecta in the 4th quarter valued at $6,598,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Embecta by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after buying an additional 242,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the 4th quarter valued at $4,043,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of EMBC opened at $10.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Embecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Embecta from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $25.00 price objective on Embecta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 10,000 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,818.60. This trade represents a 13.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

