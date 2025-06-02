Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $885,000 Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Samsara were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Samsara by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of IOT stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.11 and a beta of 1.70. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $132,975.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,289.52. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 54,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,577,449.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,700. This trade represents a 37.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,442,089 shares of company stock worth $57,323,475 over the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IOT. Raymond James started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

