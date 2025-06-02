Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $902,000 Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 247.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,917 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Wolverine World Wide worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 998,916 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,670,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,091,000 after buying an additional 86,475 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 403,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 47,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Wall Street Zen cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

