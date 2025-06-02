Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 354.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,996 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of MediaAlpha worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $10.21 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $684.38 million, a PE ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.12.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

