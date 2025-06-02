Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 198.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of United Natural Foods worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 796.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Wall Street Zen raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CL King raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

