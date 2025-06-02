Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $676,000 in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of IDT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $525,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

IDT Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of IDT opened at $61.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.69.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $303.35 million for the quarter.

IDT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

