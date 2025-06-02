Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $776,000 in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $9,995,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,893,000 after purchasing an additional 84,087 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLBT. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

